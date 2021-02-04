2 hours ago

There has been a passionate appeal from the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) to the government to establish a Mortuary Training School in the country ostensibly to equip and train more persons in the field of preserving dead bodies.

“Has any government ever promised to build a Mortuary School in the country before? No! For all over the years, we do not have any Mortuary Training School in the country and this means the Government itself is the number one person who has to be blamed” General Secretary of MOWAG, Mr. Richard Kofi Jordan said.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV/Radio, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Richard Kofi Jordan revealed that due to lack of training school for interested people in handling dead bodies, others with little or no knowledge about mortuary business have been recruited into the system.

“All this time, people have been employed to that part of environment through the wrong system and successive governments are unconcerned about our plight”, he disclosed to the host, Oheneba Nana Asiedu

Mr. Richard Kofi Jordan also disclosed how he accepted to be Mortuary attendant in Ghana after abandoning his dream to do the same job in the United States.

“I decided to travel to United States to learn this mortuary work because I am told that work is very lucrative there. So I started learning it here in Ghana and I was stuck into the job here in Ghana” Mr. Richard Kofi Jordan revealed.

Source: MyNewsGh