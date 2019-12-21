3 hours ago

Ethiopia has launched its first satellite into space to monitor climate change and improve research in agriculture and drought preparedness.

The satellite, named ETRSS-1, was launched from China on Friday.

Government officials led by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn witnessed the launch from the Entoto Space Observatory in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia plans to launch a broadcast satellite into space in the next three years.

On the question of how much this cost, Temidayo Isaiah Oniosun from the website Space in Africa told BBC Newsday that satellites have plummeted in price recently.

