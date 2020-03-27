3 hours ago

Ethiopian Airlines has transported medical supplies donated by China’s Jack Ma Foundation to the government to help fight against the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The flight carrying the consignment--100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits, 1,000 protective suits and 1000 face shields, landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

Madam Alemayehu, Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, said: 'Ethiopian Airlines is pleased to deliver these much needed critical medical supplies and equipment which would help in the global fight against the COVID-19.'

"We appreciate the donation of the Jack Ma Foundation and the generosity of Mr Jack Ma. We admire our Prime Minister, H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed for his initiative and organisation of the entire coordination of the process," she said.

She said as an indigenous and pioneer Pan African airline, Ethiopian Airlines has stood together with Africans at all times for the last seven decades.

The Area Manager said Ethiopian has supported Africans in good and challenging times and in this unprecedented global pandemic, Ethiopian would continue its commitment for African people to help them fight and win this invisible enemy.

"Today, we are very happy to deliver these medical supplies to the Government and people of Ghana,” she said.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister for Health, who received the consignment, said government is grateful for the support received from the Jack Ma Foundation, the Chinese Ambassador in Ghana, the Ethiopian Ambassador in Ghana.

He also commended the Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to transport the consignments for free.

Mr Zhu Jing, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, said Jack Ma’s company, Alibaba, through the Jack Ma Foundation was donating to each of the 54 African countries.

"The Chinese government is very concerned about the situation in Ghana," he said.

Each country will have 100,000 masks, 20,000 testing kits, and 1,000 medical protective suits, and 1000 face shields.

GNA