2 hours ago

The second phase of the maiden edition of the European Film Festival will commence in Accra at the National Theatre with the film ‘Cirkus Rwanda’ Sunday, February 9.

It would be followed by a Question and Answer session with the producer of the film Marek Novak.

The Festival is organised under the auspices of the Delegation of the European Union to Ghana and supported by the Spanish, Italian, Hungarian, French, Maltese, and Danish Embassies.

Other organisers are Czech, German, Dutch and Irish Embassies as well as Goethe Institut, Alliance Francaise, and the British Council.

Ten award-winning European feature films are expected to be screened, a statement issued by the EU, said.

The screening which started from Thursday, February 6 and ended on Saturday, February 8 in Kumasi; officially opened at Alliance Francaise on February 7, with the award-winning, and Oscar-nominated film “Honeyland".

The following day, some films were screened all day at the Kejetia market.

The films have been categorised under four themes – Love, Activism, Environment, and Identity. All screenings are free of charge.

“In the following days, the films will be screened at Goethe Institut, Panama Park, and SilverBird, Accra Mall,” it said.

“The Ghanaian short films to be screened include ‘Azumah the Ghanaian Hero’, ‘The Fisherman’ and ‘Rising Star’.

“The European films include ‘Maradona’, ‘Balloon’ and ‘President from the North.’”

In addition to the screenings, it said European experts would run free industry workshops at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Accra in addition to industry panel sessions with Ghanaian filmmakers and their European counterparts at the Goethe Institut, Accra.

The festival will be in Accra from Sunday, February 9 to Saturday, February 15.

Source: myjoyonline