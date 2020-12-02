2 hours ago

Sensational songstress Evangeline Gbenartey has released five Christmas songs ahead of the festive season in an election year.

When asked why she responds “Elections will surely come to pass and then we have to celebrate Christmas”.

She further explained that the cherished season has been overtaken by foreign content when it comes to music and as an emerging gospel artiste with one album to her credit, she hopes to have a Christmas album every year. “I love Christmas and it surely is the best time of the year” she added.

The Christmas in Ghana EP (Extended Play) has five tracks namely, Étoile (Star), Gwanhwefo, Oye Ohene, Christmas Everywhere and W’awo Agyenkwa. These tracks come in the francophone zouk, in blues and in highlife and typical of her work, it has a good mix of variety for all.

The songs which were released along with videos are available on YouTube, Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and several other online platforms for music.

On the forthcoming elections she commented “Only a united and peaceful people can enjoy good music, so I pray that Ghanaians consider Ghana first of all before anything else”.

The artist seems to be setting the pace in the right direction.