Evangeline Gbenartey is set to share her new single Make a Way with the world! According to her, this song was birthed in the midst of COVID-19 depression and lockdown. She believes it is the track to lift up spirits every time It is played.

Having experienced her own share of depression during the peak of the pandemic she intimated that anxiety and depression make you question everything and end up with the same answer. “To what end…?”.

The devil fills your mind with the wrong answer and tries to snuff out any fragments of hope left in you.

Referring to the scriptures, in John 14:27 “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”

This song is for anyone who has known pain, disappointment or betrayal.

It’s for those who are caught in something that is still not clear.

Those who have a lot of ‘why’s’ on their heart and mind.

Those who are still stretching to see if there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Those who are almost giving up. It is Hope Music.

When we say God will make a way, it doesn’t mean, he will do what we expect or what we prefer.

This single features Calvis Hammond of God is Able and Joyful Way Incorporated fame.

She also has announced her alias YvaGiver as her unofficial pseudonym.

