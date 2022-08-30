2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has officially announced that striker Evans Adomako has sealed a season-long loan deal to Karela United.

"We wish Evans Adomako the best of luck as he joins Karela United on a season long loan," wrote Kotoko on Twitter, confirming the forward's move.

The former Phar Rangers striker joined the Ghana Premier League champions in October 2021.

He has since been on the fringes of the first team and made just 20 appearances for the club last season scoring just a goal as Kotoko won the league title.

Adomako has in the past played for Belarusian side FC Gomel and Slovenian clubs Rudar Velenje and NK Dravograd.

Karela United will start their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign against Tamale City on September 9, 2022.