Head coach Augustine Evans Adotey of Medeama SC is resolute in his determination to secure a favorable outcome that will propel his team into the next round of the CAF Champions League during the return fixture in Nigeria.

This determination follows their recent 1-0 victory over Nigerian side Remo Stars on Sunday afternoon.

The Cape Coast stadium witnessed a fiercely contested match, with the Yellow and Mauves securing a 1-0 triumph against their Nigerian counterparts.

The decisive goal came in the opening half, with Jonathan Sowah finding the back of the net in the 22nd minute to claim the lead.

Reflecting on the intense contest during a post-match interview, Adotey said, "Remo Stars were fitter than us; we expected them to defend and counterattack, but they attacked and attacked."

"We played against a very disciplined team. We did our best and we hope to complete the job in Nigeria," he affirmed confidently.

The upcoming leg of the match is scheduled for the following week at the Remo Stars stadium in Ogun State, Nigeria. Medeama SC will be striving to secure progression to the next round of the Champions League.

The victor of this encounter will subsequently face off against the formidable Guinean squad, Horoya AC, in the second phase of the preliminary round.