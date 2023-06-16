3 hours ago

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has opened up about his role in helping Samuel Boadu secure the coaching position at the club.

Adotey revealed that he had recommended Boadu for the job on two occasions, but the club officials initially rejected him. Despite the rejections, Adotey maintained his belief in Boadu's coaching abilities.

"I brought Samuel Boadu to Tarkwa to work with Medeama, but the club turned him down on two occasions," Adotey shared. "At that time, he was not well-known, but I never doubted his competence. He stayed at the hotel for days, waiting for a response from the club. I was delighted to hear that he eventually got the opportunity to work with the club." he told Medeama FM

Adotey's persistence and belief in Boadu's potential paid off, as the former Hearts of Oak coach eventually landed the coaching role at Medeama.

Samuel Boadu twice came close to winning the league title for Medeama but his efforts on both occasions were thwarted by forces beyond his control as the COVID-19 and number 12 Anas expose meant league football was suspended twice when Medeama was top and in pole position to win the league title.

Eventually, Evans Adotey who was involved in the team's two FA Cup wins guided the club to the league title triumph this season as they finished with 60 points.