A quiet storm has erupted at the Kotoka International Airport as Evatex Logistics Limited, a little-known mining and stevedoring firm turned revenue assurance contractor, threatens to drag the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to court over the abrupt termination of a high-value contract.

The unfolding legal tussle reveals far more than a mere contractual dispute — it exposes an intricate web of procurement breaches, regulatory violations, and alleged political maneuvering surrounding public contracts in the waning days of the previous administration.

The $64.6m Dispute

Evatex Logistics, through its legal representatives K-Archy & Company, is demanding GACL reverse its termination notice within seven days or face legal action.

The company claims to have already invested a staggering $64.6 million into the contract’s implementation — an amount that has raised eyebrows, given the nature and timeline of the agreement.

In a letter addressed to GACL, Evatex insists that it had begun executing its mandate and submitted initial reports for action, thus making the contract’s termination not only abrupt but financially prejudicial.

The company was entitled to 15% of all revenues it uncovered through its auditing work, yet GACL maintains that Evatex failed to generate any revenue in the four months since the contract’s commencement in April 2025.

Signed in December 2024 and operationalised four months later, the contract was awarded to Evatex under circumstances that now appear to be both questionable and procedurally flawed.

A July 8, 2025 termination letter from GACL’s Managing Director, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, cited legal breaches, including violations of Ghana’s procurement laws.

Critics argue that these irregularities render the contract void ab initio.

Further investigation reveals that the contract was awarded through a single-source procurement process — a method that typically demands strong justification.

Yet, GACL’s request to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) reportedly failed to provide any such justification.

It also falsely claimed Evatex had a “long and successful track record” in similar assignments, a claim not backed by any evidence.

Even more troubling, key contractual documents appear to have been backdated. Though the PPA approved the procurement on December 2, 2024, the actual award letter and final contract bore earlier dates — December 4 and 5 — contradicting the internal timeline within GACL.

No License, No Staff, No Track Record

Under Ghanaian law, any entity offering audit or revenue assurance services must be licensed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

In response to a Right to Information request, ICAG confirmed that Evatex, along with another controversial firm, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), was not licensed to carry out such activities.

Moreover, company records tell a troubling story. At the time it won the contract, Evatex did not have auditing or revenue assurance listed among its registered business activities.

These services were only added in February 2025 — three months after the contract was awarded. SSNIT and GRA documents further expose Evatex as a previously dormant company, with no employees in 2022 or 2023 and only one staff member on record by August 2024.

Tax records also show the company had no chargeable income and paid just GHS 1,000 in taxes in 2024 — a stark contrast to its claim of a $64.6 million investment in just a few months.

The SML Connection

Further complicating the case is the undeniable link between Evatex and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), a company that has already come under intense scrutiny for receiving over $141 million from the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance under similarly opaque revenue assurance contracts.

Both companies share the same CEO, Evans Adusei, the same corporate email address, and overlapping senior staff, including SML’s head of IT, head of engineering, and other key personnel.

The signature on the Evatex contract with GACL is the same as on SML’s government contracts —Adusei himself.

The names of multiple former senior GRA officials, now working for SML, appear on Evatex’s staff list submitted to GACL.

This includes former Commissioner of Customs, Isaac Crentsil and ex-GRA legal head Philip Jude Mensah. Investigators say this amounts to SML essentially “sneaking into” the airport under a different name, raising serious ethical and legal questions.

OSP Investigation and Public Backlash

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has since opened a formal investigation into the Evatex contract.

Former GACL Board Chair Paul Adom-Otchere and other officials have been arrested or questioned.

GACL has yet to publicly respond to the legal threat.