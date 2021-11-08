4 hours ago

Hasacas Ladies striker Evelyn Badu was adjudged the woman of the match as her side defeated AS Mande 3-0 in the second match of the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League on Monday.

Both sides took time before they settled into the game with each other weighing up their opponents but AS Mande were dealt a huge blow when their goalkeeper Assisatou Diallo injured herself and had to be substituted.

Moments later red hot Evelyn Badu netted the opening goal after connecting with a corner kick from Perpetual Agyekum to make it 1-0.

On the stroke of half time Perpetual Agyekum added the second goal from a free kick after Veronica Appiah was fouled to make it 2-0.

Around the 60th minute the Ghanaians made it 3-0 as Veronica Appiah nicked the ball of an AS Mande playing and squared for Badu to slot home for her brace.

She has now scored four goals in just two games and leads the goal queen race at the competition.

Hasmal Ladies the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the CAF Women's Champions League.