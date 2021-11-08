2 hours ago

Ghanaian champions Hasaacas Ladies trounced over Malian side AS Mande in their second game of the CAF Women's Champions League game which is currently underway in Egypt.

Hasaacas Ladies inflicted a 3-0 defeat on their opponents but it could have been more than that but for the goal post and some poor finishing.

The Ghanaian champions are currently top of the group and have their foot in the semi final stage of the competition.

Both sides took time before they settled into the game with each other weighing up their opponents but AS Mande were dealt a huge blow when their goalkeeper Assisatou Diallo injured herself and had to be substituted.

Moments later red hot Evelyn Badu netted the opening goal after connecting with a corner kick from Perpetual Agyekum to make it 1-0.

On the stroke of half time Perpetual Agyekum added the second goal from a free kick after Veronica Appiah was fouled to make it 2-0.

Around the 60th minute the Ghanaians made it 3-0 as Veronica Appiah nicked the ball of an AS Mande playing and squared for Badu to slot home for her brace.

Evelyn Badu was adjudged the Woman of the Match after her brace with Hasmal Ladies the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the CAF Women’s Champions League.