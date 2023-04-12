3 hours ago

Evelyn Badu left it late to score the winner as Ghana beat Senegal 1-0 in an International friendly at the Accra Sports stadium on Tuesday.

The friendly was the 2nd leg of a double header between the two West African sides who are preparing their teams for future competitions after missing out on the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand.

Ghana Coach Nora Hauptle made four changes to the side that won the 1st leg 3-0 with McCarthy Kerrie, Anasthesia Achiaa, Patience Peterson and Princess Owusu all starting in place of Cynthia Konlan, Adama Alhassan, Gifty Assifuah and Azumah Bugre.

Senegal started by playing to an impressive pattern and spreading the ball around in a swift manner seeking to unlock the defence of Ghana.

The Lioness did well to contain the Queens from scoring in the first half having conceded three first half goals in the 1st leg on Saturday.

After a barren first half, Nora Hauptle brought on Suzzy Dede Teye and Adama Alhassan for Princella Adubea and Anasthesia Achiaa in the 62nd minute.

Ghana then took control of proceedings by exerting their authority on the game but goals were still lacking as the game progressed. Late on, Portia Boakye made way for Victoria Osei in another substitution in the 70th minute.

The Black Queens then resorted to wing play and it one of those that resulted in the only goal of the match as Evelyn Badu fired home from close range. The attacker got on the end of Adama Alhassan’s cross before smashing home in the 84th minute.

Badu went round two defenders, created space in the box before planting the ball into the net from close range.

The Black Queens pushed for a second – but that came to naught as referee Vincentia Amedome whistled for the end of proceedings – as Ghana cruised to a 4-0 win over the two legs.

Nora Hauptle used the two test matches to prepare the team for two major future competitions – qualifiers for the African Women’s Cup of Nations and the African Games slated for Accra in March 2024.