1 hour ago

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen is wondering how Ghanaians will be able to enjoy the upcoming Christmas festive season amidst the current economic hardship.

In an interview on Okay FM’s morning show Ade Akye Abia, the former NPP Deputy General Secretary bemoaned the recent spike in prices of goods and services citing the current price of locally distilled gin, Akpeteshie as an example.

“I am not a person who likes to politicise issues but the bottom line is that prices of goods are shooting up and we are compelled to ask ourselves if we will be able to celebrate the Christmas. Do you know akpeteshie which used to be cheap is now selling at GH¢4 per tot? Now a full bottle of akpeteshie is going for GH¢25.

“It shows how prices of every item has shot up and it is very alarming. We need to accept the reality,” he added.

Despite the admission by Mr Obiri Boahen, the NPP stalwart expressed confidence that his party will maintain power in 2024 when Ghana goes to the polls.

Obiri Boahen who has openly endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted that his preferred candidate will by all means win the party’s upcoming flagbearership race and go ahead to win the national elections despite the current state of the economy.

“But that notwithstanding my inner self tells me that Dr Bawumia will win,” he said.

Ghana in recent months has been plunged into harsh economic difficulty with a rise in fuel prices and daily rise in inflation.

Some analysts say the current situation has the potential to affect the chances of the ruling party in the 2024 elections.

However, elements within the NPP believe the party still stands a chance to maintain power.

Source: Ghanaweb