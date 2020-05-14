53 minutes ago

Former Black Stars player Nii Odartey Lamptey has been waxing lyrical about the potential of Black Stars and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew.

He says the best is yet to come from the graciously talented Jordan Ayew whose footballing ability was very evident even from his tender years growing up.

According to the former Ghana football teen prodigy the best is yet to come from Jordan Ayew who has set the Premier League alight with his eye catching performance for Crystal Palace.

Jordan Ayew is currently the top scorer for Crystal Palace this season after scoring eight goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

The 28-year-old striker had a season to forget in his first year but has been a hit this season scoring his second-highest career league goals tally and his best since netting 12 times for French side Lorient in 2014-15.

"I know what Jordan can do," Lamptey, who played for Villa in 1994-95, told Starr FM.

"If he gets the opportunity to join any of the top-notch teams in the English Premier League, I bet you the whole world will see the quality he is made of.

"I know him when he was very young and even at that age when he plays, you could see the greatness in him.

"It’s just a matter of time because the best is even yet to come from him."

Jordan Ayew joined Crystal Palace from Swansea City in the summer on a permanent basis following a loan spell.

The 28 year old has in the past played for Olympique Marseille, Sochaux, Lorient, and Aston Villa.