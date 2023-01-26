5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George has criticised the manner in which the National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reshuffled the leadership of the Minority caucus.

“Many of us had eggs on our faces, we thought [the letter announcing the changes] was fake until [Asiedu Nketia] came to say yes indeed they wrote that letter. Even in Senior High school, the headmaster doesn’t sit in his office and just appoint who becomes head boy, right now they do manifesto, they do voting," he said.

The NDC on Tuesday announced a decision to change the leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament.

They named Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the new leader of the Minority; taking over from Haruna Iddrisu

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also been named as the new Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

Meanwhile, 60 NDC MPs have petitioned the party to rescind its decision.

Sam George reacting to this in an interview on TV3 believes the Minority caucus should have been engaged before changing its leadership.

"The convention has also been an engagement. We have run this by convention where the national executives had chosen but they had engaged the caucus. Why you need to engage the caucus is to prevent what were are seeing now," he said.

He further asked the NDC Council of elders to "step in quickly, and call the outgone leaders, I have been told the Council called members of the outgone and leadership and spoke to them. But I hold the view that the way to resolve this matter is first and foremost, within the next 24 hours, our Council of Elders calling the two groups, the Haruna Iddrisu group and the Ato Forson group into one room".