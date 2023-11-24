10 hours ago

Former Black Princesses coach, Robert Sackey, has expressed skepticism about the potential success of Jose Mourinho as the head coach of the Black Stars, especially if appointed in the run-up to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for January 2024.

Sackey raised concerns about the challenges the current state of the Black Stars poses for any coach aiming for positive results.

He argued that given the limited time left before the tournament, it would be unwise to replace the current head coach, Chris Hughton, at such a late stage.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Sackey drew parallels with the scenario in 2006 when a coaching change before a major tournament resulted in the team's struggles.

He emphasized the importance of psychological factors in motivating players and suggested that maintaining stability with Hughton is the wisest decision.

"It's about psyching. How to be able to motivate the players to go and perform," Sackey explained.

"I feel we should keep the coach because it is too late to sack him." He added, "If we sack him and even bring Jose Mourinho, he cannot be able to perform because it is not easy."

Sackey's reservations come at a time when rumors swirl around Hughton's future with the Black Stars, fueled by recent disappointing results.

Despite the uncertainties, Sackey advocates for stability and continuity, highlighting the potential risks associated with introducing a new coach, even one as experienced and respected as Jose Mourinho, so close to a major tournament.