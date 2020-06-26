57 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, did not err in his interpretation of the Supreme Court judgement on the compilation of new voters register.

According to the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, Mr Nketia only communicated his understanding of a “confusing ruling” by the apex Court.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, has been trolled on social media for his gaffe. The Supreme Court has ruled to exclude the use of the old voter’s ID for the registration.

But immediately after the ruling, he told the media the court had ruled in their favour – which later turned out to be false.

Mr Nketia has been asked to render an unqualified apology for misleading Ghanaians, especially members of the NDC who jubilated after his comments.

However, Mr Gyamfi, reacting to the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, said his party’s General Secretary owes no one an apology.

“He should say sorry to who and for what? Judges even misinterpret judgments so what are people talking about?” he quizzed.

The NDC man maintained that General Mosquito cannot be blamed because even the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame was confused.

“I was told even the Deputy Attorney General after the ruling stood up to seek clarification so Asiedu Nketia did nothing wrong,” he said.