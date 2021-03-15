4 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin has given the strongest indication that he’s not going to do the NDC’s bidding in Parliament although the party put him there, revealing that even his “girlfriend” cannot influence him when it comes to his work as Speaker of Parliament.

According to him, the same way he will not favour his girlfriend over someone he does not know in his line of work, same way will he treat the work he does in Parliament.

His comments come a week after the National Democratic Congress’ Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi in a post on social media blamed the Speaker, the Minority Leader and the Minority Chief whip for working for their selfish interest in Parliament with the approval of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Ministers.

Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact. And we can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of 3 March 2021, which I call ‘Black Wednesday’ – our day of self-inflicted shame,” Gyamfi posted on Facebook.

“This is the time for us to insist on the right changes in the leadership of the NDC group in Parliament or forget about them completely. The current leadership have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the House.

“More importantly, it’s about time we understood that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No, we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them at your own peril,” Gyamfi told party supporters.

But reacting to the outburst, the Speaker said “Now, I don’t belong to any party. I’m Speaker of Ghana. I’m not a Speaker of NPP. I’m not a Speaker of NDC. I’m Speaker of Ghana. And I must hold the balance. So, decision-taking; no. My duty is to ensure that there’s an even playing field and the decision is taken and I announce it. That is all.

“And, so, if you sit down and look at me and think that maybe you were my girlfriend before [and, therefore] I should give you an advantage over another who I’ve never met, please, then don’t come to me; you won’t get it. Let’s finish; after work, we can do that business together. Not when I’m working. That’s my nature; that’s how I’ve been up to this time and, so, it’s unfortunate that these things are happening.”

Source: MyNewsGh