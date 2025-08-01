25 minutes ago

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has announced that starting this year, all districts across the country will receive annual allocations from the Road Fund to support road maintenance and rehabilitation efforts.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, August 1, the Minister revealed that the structure of the Road Fund has been overhauled to ensure a more equitable distribution of resources for road upkeep across all districts.

"You will notice that we have changed the Road Fund to Road Maintenance Trust Fund. We are targeting that over the period, we are aiming hopefully with resources to improve over 5,000 kilometres of road network."

He emphasised that the government’s focus will be on what he termed "economic feeder roads", routes leading to cocoa-growing regions, tourist destinations, and food-producing areas like cashew plantations and other cash crops.

The Minister further clarified that the newly structured fund will operate similarly to other statutory funds, such as the District Assembly Common Fund and the GETFund.

“What I tried to do was to say that the Road Fund now becomes just like any statutory fund that its allocation goes to Parliament from Members of Parliament. So every district every year gets an allocation."

“There will no longer be a district that doesn't see money from the Road Fund,” he added.

“Sometimes there's a road that just needs maybe 100,000 cedis to patch some potholes to keep it going. But because we are not able to do that, the whole thing deteriorates, becomes a big gully and then cuts the road.”