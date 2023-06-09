2 days ago

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration and wider stakeholder engagement in achieving Ghana’s goal of planting 20 million trees through the Green Ghana initiative.

Recognising the scale of the target, Mrs. Osei-Opare emphasised that concerted efforts and involvement from various stakeholders are essential for its successful implementation.

By involving key actors such as students, Corporate Ghana, traditional authorities, and religious bodies, Mrs. Osei-Opare believes there will be some sort of shared responsibility which would foster a sense of ownership among all segments of society in Ghana towards achieving the 20 million target.

“This can only be achieved through a concerted effort and broader stakeholder involvement,” she said at the Green Ghana Day event at Achiaman Junior High School in the Ga West Municipal District Assembly.

Green Ghana Day

The Green Ghana Initiative was established in response to the loss of natural forest cover in Ghana. According to Global Forest Watch, Ghana lost 101,000 hectares of natural forest in 2021, resulting in approximately 62.9 million metric tons of CO₂ emissions.

The initiative aims to address the environmental and health threats posed by deforestation.

“It is therefore more important, than ever, for us all to stand up boldly and engage in nationwide tree planting exercise such as this. This would help reduce the serious health and environmental threats posed by deforestation to our citizens,” Mrs. Osei-Opare said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also exercised his commitment to this laudable initiative by planting a variety of trees at the Mensah Sarbah Hall in the University of Ghana.