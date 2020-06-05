1 hour ago

Ghanaian musician Patapaa has slammed all pastors who attend Bible schools, describing them as “liars” and “not from God.”

He opined that issues such as spirituality and talent are divine gifts that cannot be taught or learnt in school.

According to the ‘One Corner’ crooner, Jesus Christ did not attend any of such schools and yet because he had the grace, he was able to do all the marvelous things.

He added: “God blessed you with the gift from birth in your mother’s womb. God said he has blessed us with all the riches in life at birth, therefore, everyone has the chance to be wealthy in life.”

He reiterated that there was nothing like Bible School because the ability to preach the Word of God and touch lives was a calling from God.

Similarly, he noted that it was irrelevant to attend a music school in order to pursue and excel in a music career because ultimately, God is the giver of talents.