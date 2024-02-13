24 minutes ago

The Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, has stated that the government is set to distribute over 1.4 million tablets to students in senior high schools under the Free SHS policy.

Speaking at the speech and prize-giving day of the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School, Osei Adutwum said the distribution will be done within the next two months.

According to him, the move is to help improve teaching and learning in the various public senior high schools across the country.

“I am happy to tell you that within the next two months, every single student in this school will have a tablet computer. We are building a learning management system, so all teachers are going to be trained, and you will do your homework and class activities online.

“So, if you have support, it should be getting more smart boards so that it will be a 360-degree smart, technology-driven environment,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.

In a related development, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also announced plans by the government to distribute free electronic tablets to all Senior High School (SHS) students across the country.

Dr Bawumia said the move forms part of the government’s digitization agenda.

The tablet, according to the Vice President will serve as alternative textbooks for the students.

The Vice President was speaking at New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon on January 16 2023.

“This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets which are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies. That’s a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed,” he stated.