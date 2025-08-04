55 minutes ago

Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, is celebrating a significant personal milestone—17 years of love and 13 years of marriage with his wife, Vera George.

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram took to Instagram on Monday, August 4, to share a touching tribute that offered a rare and intimate glimpse into his private life.

In the post, Sam George reflected on their relationship, describing it as a journey filled with “highs, lows, joys, and tears,” but one built on a firm foundation of love and respect.

“Today marks 17 years of our love journey and 13 years of marriage. Our love story has been a reflection of life – highs, lows, joys, and tears,” he wrote. “We have built a union built on love and respect for each other. I cherish the bond we share and look forward to the next chapters of our story.”

“@verageorge_, I loved you that first day, today, tomorrow and every tomorrow after,” he added.

The minister didn’t hold back in praising his wife, whom he referred to as not just a life partner and mother, but also a “wonderful partner, lover… and most importantly, friend.”The emotional post has since garnered widespread admiration from supporters, colleagues, and public figures, who flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the couple.

While Sam George is known for his fiery presence in Ghana’s political arena, this post offered a tender, humanizing contrast—revealing the deep affection and gratitude he holds for the woman by his side.

As the couple celebrates more than a decade of marriage and nearly two decades of unwavering companionship, many Ghanaians have found inspiration in their enduring love story.