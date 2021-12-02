3 hours ago

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has slammed the South African Football Association(SAFA) for peddling falsehood all in the name of protest.

News from South Africa recently has ridiclously claimed that a Ghana FA official traveled to South Africa to meet referee N'diaye Maguette.

It appears almost every day something new emanates from South Africa about how Ghana and the center referee in their November 14 game managed to massage the results.

"Ignore them. This is fake news please. They (Safa) are trying to find wolf everywhere, anywhere and elsewhere," Ghana FA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo wrote on social media in response to claims of the Sunday World newspaper.

"Each day their story would change," Addo said referring to the consistently changing claims by SAFA since the Bafana Bafana were defeated 1-0 by the Black Stars in the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Ghana defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by a lone goal to secure the only slot in group G for the play offs of the 2022 World Cup.

Many South Africans are livid with the award of the spot kick with some insinuating that the game was a fixed match and have started an online petition urging FIFA for a replay and investigating the Senegalese referee.

Ghana had a penalty after Daniel Amartey went to ground in the penalty box following a challenge from Rushine De Reuck although it appeared soft there was a nudge in the back of the Leicester City defender.

The Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette who was standing just a few meters outside the penalty box swiftly awarded the penalty without any second thought.

Captain Andre Ayew expertly converted the penalty to hand Ghana the only goal of the game as the Black Stars qualified at the expense of South Africa.

The South African Football Association(SAFA) has since lodged a complaint with FIFA after accusing the referee of match manipulation, match fixing among others.

Ghana will know its opponents for the play offs when the draw is held in January next year.