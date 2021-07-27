1 hour ago

The family of Ghanaian actress Moesha Budong have finally issued a statement to address the well-being of their relative. Rumours have it that turning born-again landed a terrible blow to Moesha’’s mental health, and fear her recent activities are clinically motivated.

A statement published by blogger Koby.kyei is purported to be the words of her family concerning Moesha’s condition. The communique reads: “STATEMENT FROM FAMILY OF MAURECIA BABINOTI BOUDONG

27th July 2021

We issue this statement as the family of MAURECIA (MOESHA BOUDONG)

Everybody has a past, a present and a future. We have all lived life’s that, depending on the “friends” or “people” around you, can positively or negatively influence your life. Some have lived high life’s and others have lived practical life’s.

No matter what happened or where Moesha has been and no matter whom she has “used” or “offended”, we believe that there comes a time in life when realisation sets in or a time when you “wake up” from your past and try to make good your life.”

It continued to assert that people should respect the actress’s wishes concerning her new faith regardless of what they know/think they know about her. And also stated categorically that no one has been tasked to raise funds for her or any family member.

“We believe Moesha has the right to a “new beginning in Christ” and a chance to make right her life. We are pleading with all persons to please allow her time from gossip, bad-mouthing, social media bickering and negative talking to find herself.

We support the decision she has taken and will support her in any positive way to help her find her real self.

No persons have been authorised to solicit funds to support her or on behalf of the family. However, the family is extremely grateful to everyone who reached out genuinely to help.”

According to the family, one Nelson featuring in a viral video passing himself off as the brother of Moesha Budong is a fraud. They declared that he does not and has never been a member of the family.

“We further note with disappointment an audio recording circulating on social media purported to be her brother. We condemn the contents of the recording and state categorically that it is not her brother. The supposed Nelson is not a known relative of the family.

Let Moesha “heal” peacefully, and let’s give her space from all networks to enable a new, positively fulfilling and effective beginning for her.

Everybody deserves some privacy at one time or the other in life and this is the least we can offer Moesha now.”