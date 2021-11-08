5 hours ago

Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey has heaped praises on the fantastic support fans of his new club gave the team on Sunday in the win against Bechem United.

Kotoko rallied and broke the Bechem United resistance as a penalty won by Isaac Oppong was converted by Isamel Abdul Ganiyu before Samuel Boateng wrapped up the win.

The porcupine warriors returned to their stomping grounds after a long hiatus due to renovation works that was ongoing at the facility for the entirety of last season and midway through the truncated 2019/2020 season.

Kotoko started the game on a bright note but struggled to create clear cut chances in a match was fairly balanced with very few goal mouth action.

"Everything I heard about Baba Yara and the fans was nothing but the truth. I felt the love. Great win and good to be back home playing in front of our amazing fans. #HomeComing" he tweeted.

Lamptey joined Kotoko from Inter Allies on a three-year deal prior to the start of the season and has featured in all Reds' games so far.