1 hour ago

In a surprising turn of events, Ewan Otoo, the Scottish-born Ghanaian defender, has chosen to leave Celtic behind and join Dunfermline Athletic FC.

Despite being offered a new one-year contract by the Hoops, Otoo made the decision to sign a lucrative three-year deal with Dunfermline.

The 20-year-old centre-back firmly believes that this move will facilitate his continued growth and development in the football world.

Otoo's decision to join Dunfermline comes after a successful loan spell with the club in the previous season, where he played an instrumental role in their qualification to the Scottish Championship.

The young talent is excited about the opportunity to be part of the 'Pars' fold and build on his progress in the town of Fife.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Otoo revealed, "I'm delighted to be here. The three-year deal shows the faith the gaffer and the club have in me. It demonstrates their clear vision and goals for my future, which is a tremendous boost for me personally."

During his loan spell, Otoo showcased his skills in 20 games for Dunfermline in the 2022/23 season.

He not only displayed his defensive prowess but also contributed with a goal and an assist, endearing himself to the Pars fans who appreciated his robust performances on the field.

This move marks a significant milestone in Otoo's career as he takes a bold step towards realizing his potential.

Dunfermline Athletic FC has secured a promising talent who is eager to continue making a positive impact in Scottish football.