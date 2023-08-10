3 hours ago

Ghanaian Gospel sensation, Empress Gifty has shared her intriguing perspective on Ewe men's attributes and her evolving cultural perceptions.

In a 3xtra.tv report, the accomplished Gospel artiste delved into her personal beliefs about Ewe men and her maturing understanding of cultural diversity.

Empress Gifty, admitted that she once held the view that Ewe men were not particularly romantic, however, her own experience with her husband challenged and transformed this perception.

"At first, I had the perception that Ewe men are not romantic. My mum told me. I have learnt a lot being married to one. I met a nice gentleman who always wants the best out of me (referring to her husband).

“One thing I love about him is, even if I’m wrong, publicly, my husband will support me but when we come home, he puts me back on track," she openly shared.

Empress Gifty emphasized the significance of first-hand cultural experiences in forming accurate opinions while urging people to engage with individuals from various backgrounds to truly grasp their essence.

"Back then, I had some thoughts about other tribes but I’ve learnt that you need to get to know them, have contact with them and have your own experience before if you want to say something, you can go ahead," she emphasized.

Expressing her admiration, she stated, "Ewe people are so lovely. They are also very good in bed."

Source: Ghanaweb