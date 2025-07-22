1 hour ago

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has officially been sworn into office by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in the legislature’s recent history.

The ceremony, however, was not without controversy. It was preceded by a walkout by the Minority Caucus, in protest of the Speaker’s decision to deny Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, the opportunity to deliver a pre-swearing-in statement.

Aubynn’s swearing-in follows her narrow victory in a rerun parliamentary election held earlier this month in 19 polling stations within the constituency.

The rerun became necessary after the Electoral Commission (EC) nullified the results of the December 2024 general election in Ablekuma North, citing serious electoral irregularities, including:



Unauthenticated pink sheets



Unsigned result forms



Discrepancies in vote tallies



Procedural violations during collation

Despite the tension, the rerun proceeded smoothly, culminating in a tight race. Ewurabena Aubynn polled 34,090 votes, narrowly defeating Akua Afriyie of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who obtained 33,881 votes.

Aubynn’s victory is seen as a notable win for the NDC, as Ablekuma North has historically leaned towards the NPP. Her swearing-in also increases the NDC’s numbers in Parliament, bolstering their position in what has been a deeply polarized legislative house.