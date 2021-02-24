12 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Prince Amponsah has joined Macedonian elite division side FK Pelister for undisclosed transfer fee.

He completed the formalities of the transfer on Tuesday after passing his medical examination and agreeing personal terms.

The 24 year old forward who is adept at playing across the frontline has signed a one and half year deal with his new club after joining from Thai side Chonburi FC

An obviously excited Amponsah was full of joy after completing his move to his new club.

"I am just happy to be here. I like attacking football, I play in offensive positions," the 24-year old stated as quoted by the club's official website.

"I am pleased to have come to Pelister, I want to show the fans and the team what I can."

"I don't know much about the team, but I had time until I came to Macedonia, so I watched matches on Pelister on the Internet. The people in the club are kind, as are the teammates. "I am pleased to be here," he concluded.

The former Amidaus professionals player has spent the majority of his professional career in Thailand spening nearly seven years playing for the likes of Chonburi FC, Phanthong FC and Uthai Thani FC.

He scored 21 goals in 57 appearances for his former club Chonburi FC during his stint.