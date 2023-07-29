4 hours ago

Isaac Opoku Agyemang, a former player of AshantiGold, has expressed frustration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), claiming that their match-fixing allegations from two seasons ago cost him a lucrative deal worth a staggering $5,000.00 per month.

The talented player had signed a contract with Serbian club Partizan Belgrade, where he would have received a monthly salary of $5,000.00.

However, the GFA's failure to release his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) due to his alleged involvement in match-fixing put a halt to his promising opportunity.

The match in question took place during the Ghana Premier League encounter on match day 34 two seasons ago, with AshantiGold securing an impressive 7-0 victory.

However, suspicions arose regarding the integrity of the game, prompting the GFA's Disciplinary Committee to conduct a thorough investigation.

The inquiry implicated 21 players, including Isaac Opoku Agyemang, who were allegedly involved in influencing the match results, with 14 of them belonging to AshantiGold.

A significant revelation came from Hashmin Musah, a player from Inter Allies, who admitted to scoring two own goals to sabotage the match-fixing scheme in a post-game interview.

Due to their alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal, some players received 30-month bans, while others were handed more severe 48-month bans.

In a pivotal ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordered the Ghana Football Association to compensate the 21 players involved. As a result of the verdict, each player is set to receive $345.77.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang, one of the players exonerated by the CAS decision, expressed his happiness about the ruling but also conveyed his disappointment and personal loss.

In an interview with Oyerepa Sports, he said, "It is good we have been exonerated but it is not good news for me personally. In 2021, I had a foreign deal in Serbia and signed for Partizan Belgrade, but the GFA refused to release my ITC. The deal would have earned me $5,000 a month as salary."

Despite the relief of being cleared of the match-fixing allegations, Isaac Opoku Agyemang cannot help but rue the missed opportunity and potential financial gain that was obstructed by the GFA's actions.