1 hour ago

Kevin Prince Boateng secured a move to Barcelona in 2018 that sent shock waves throughout the world as the then Sassuolo player was never considered a Barca signing as he was in the twilight of his career and also was not setting the world alight at Sassuolo.

Former Barcelona Director Javier Bordas has revealed how the club ended up signing Kevin Prince Boateng when they had the chance of landing then Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

The Ghanaian struggled to make any impression at the Cam Nou and was cut lose when his loan spell ended at the club in June 2019.

According to Bordas, he recommended Morata to the board after the player was eager to leave Chelsea but his recommendation was rejected as the club ended up signing Boateng.

"On the subject of Morata, I thought in recent years that (Luis) Suárez needed a replacement and there are not many who can do that because Luis is one of the best,” Bordas told Mundo Deportivo.

"A good one was Morata who wanted to leave Chelsea. I talked about it with (president Josep Maria) Bartomeu and he told me that he liked him a lot.”

"I moved for Morata and the truth is that it was possible to bring him on loan but the technical secretariat dismissed it and (Kevin-Prince) Boateng came."

Bordas worked for the Blaugranas between 2010 and 2020

The journeyman currently plays for Italian Serie B side AC Monza.