The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said that former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo might have faced jail time in other countries over her alleged misuse of state resources.

His remarks follow President John Dramani Mahama’s removal of Justice Torkornoo from office after an Article 146 Committee report found her guilty of financial misconduct.

According to the committee, she billed the Judicial Service for two private trips in September 2023—one to Tanzania with her husband and another to the United States with her daughter.

Per diem payments were also extended to her relatives, which the panel described as illegal, unjustifiable, and reckless dissipation of public funds.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV, Mr. Cudjoe criticized her actions, calling them an “unwarranted imprest.” He dismissed arguments that she could have been misled by finance officers, insisting her position meant she should have known better.

“She was the head of the judiciary; she knows the law. In other countries, she would have been in jail by now,” he stated.

President Mahama formally dismissed Justice Torkornoo on September 1, 2025, acting under Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution.

The decision followed a petition filed by citizen Daniel Ofori, with a committee under Article 146(6) recommending her removal.

A statement from the Presidency, signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communications, emphasized that the President was constitutionally obliged to act on the findings.