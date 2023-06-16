1 hour ago

An ex-convict, Mohammed Osman, is back in police grips again for stealing a motorbike at a police station at Bole in the Savannah Region.

Mr Osman, who was still in handcuffs while being paraded at the station for an unrelated crime, reportedly vanished with one of motorbikes serving as exhibit at the station.

He was, however, caught with the bike along the Bole-Ivory Coast road following a tip-off.

Residents suspected he was a criminal due to a handcuff which was still attached to his hand.

He has since been detained in the Bole police custody to be processed for court on Friday.

Meanwhile, two teenage friends have also been arrested by the Tuna police, also in the Savannah Region for stealing an iPhone.