Ex-Finance Minister unveils huge education investment in the Northern Region

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, says he has invested significantly in education across his constituency and the entire Northern Region.Dr. Amin Adam said he holds education as a major pivot for development, which is why his focus extends beyond Karaga to the whole region.

Listing projects he has initiated and completed with others at various stages, he cited: A 1-storey 12-unit classroom block at the Northern School of Business in Tamale [NOBISCO], where he completed his O’Levels, a similar block at Tamale Senior High School [TAMASCO], the government-sponsored Karaga STEM College of Education, which has stalled due to funding challenges; a block at Markaziyya Islamic School in Zogbeli, a dormitory block at Ambariyya Islamic Institute in Tamale, a 1-storey 12-unit classroom block for Pishigu Senior High School and Nyong Technical Institute, a brand new technical institute

“Both Pishigu Senior High School and Nyong Technical Institute were not built by the government.” I sourced financial support from companies to build them. I have also set up scholarship schemes for students in Karaga, Aboabo where I grew up, Zogbeli, and for journalists in Tamale,” he said in an interview

According to him, but for funding challenges, the Karaga STEM College of Education would have been the first STEM College of Education in Ghana to train STEM teachers. Dr. Amin Adam was responding to criticism over the construction of the ultra-modern 6,000-capacity Masjid Al-Noor “The Light” mosque, with outer grounds that can take an additional 4,000 worshippers, making it one of the largest Islamic prayer centres in Ghana. The project has drawn mixed reactions since its commissioning, with some arguing that the funds could have been used for factories or job-creating projects for local youth.

In response, the former Minister said: “The mosque also has a school and a research centre. I have always been an Islamic educationist long before I went into politics, so you don’t abandon your faith just because you are a politician. We seek salvation and do charity so God will continue to favour us. Whoever provides such a facility wants to improve their relationship with God,” he said.

He also raised concerns about declining values among young people and the need to instil acceptable social and religious values early.“Our society is degenerating as values are lost, and the youth are engaging in behaviours contrary to Islamic teachings. You need to catch them young to teach them the values acceptable to society and our religion,” he told Blakk Rasta.

Dr. Adam added that the claims he has not invested in other projects are inaccurate. “I have built a two-storey classroom block in Tamale, another at NOBISCO, a two-storey block at Markaziyya, a dormitory block for Ambariyya in Tamale, and many projects in my constituency. This mosque is an addition to support community development through educational and religious work,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the mosque will positively influence local youth through ethics and religious teachings

.“I am interested in the impact this project will make in our community so the children we raise can grow to become responsible people in society,” he said.