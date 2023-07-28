43 minutes ago

Yussif Alhassan Chibsah, a former Ghana international and renowned footballer who previously played for Asante Kotoko and King Faisal, has achieved a remarkable academic milestone.

Chibsah recently graduated with a Master's in International Sports Law from the prestigious Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economía (ISDE) in Madrid, a renowned law business school.

The ex-footballer proudly shared the news of his academic accomplishment on his official Twitter page, expressing his gratitude to all well-wishers and inviting discussions on sports law at the international level.

Chibsah's commitment to pursuing higher education in sports law is commendable, and his achievement has been celebrated by many in the football community.

Saddick Adams, a sports journalist from Angel Broadcasting Network, also took to social media to share a video from Yussif Alhassan Chibsah's graduation ceremony, further celebrating this significant achievement.

The sports community congratulated Chibsah for successfully balancing his sporting career with academic pursuits, showcasing his dedication and commitment to personal and professional growth.

Presently, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Club Consult Africa, where he plays a vital role in representing several Ghanaian footballers, including notable talents like Danlad Ibrahim and Evelyn Badu.

Through his expertise in sports law, Chibsah is making a significant impact in the football industry, supporting and guiding young talents in Ghana's football scene.

The football world applauds Chibsah's determination and dedication to both his sporting and academic pursuits.

As he continues to make strides in the field of sports law, his achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and professionals in the sports industry.