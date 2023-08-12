31 minutes ago

George Afriyie, former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed deep concerns about the current state of Ghanaian football, believing it is facing a downturn.

He attributes this decline to the leadership of Kurt Okraku over the past four years.

Afriyie, who submitted his nomination forms for the upcoming GFA elections on August 11, 2023, at the association's headquarters, stated, "The truth is that for the past four years, our football has declined." He further emphasized that even when Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak offered free entry to matches, the stadiums remained largely empty, underscoring the waning interest in the sport.

Afriyie's sentiments reflect his belief that the performance of national teams and the overall quality of football have not shown significant improvement under the current leadership.

While filing his nomination, he alluded to the need for substantial changes to reinvigorate Ghanaian football and restore its former glory.

As Afriyie enters the race for the GFA presidency, he aims to address the challenges facing Ghanaian football and steer it towards a brighter future.

His concerns highlight the urgency of revitalizing the sport in the country and rekindling the passion and enthusiasm of fans.