2 hours ago

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, is in mourning following the passing of his mother, Hajia Zeena Dauda.

Hajia Zeena passed away on Friday after a brief illness and was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic customs.

Fatau Dauda, who now serves as a goalkeeper trainer in Sudan, was unable to attend his mother's burial due to his professional commitments with the Sudanese national team.

ExHowever, he expressed his grief and prayed for Allah's blessings on his beloved mother through a post on social media.

"We love you, Mum, but Allah loves you more than we do. May Jannat Firdaus be your final destination. Rest well, Mum," he wrote in his tribute.

Fatau Dauda is expected to return in the coming days to participate in the final funeral rites held in Madina, Accra, at their family home.

After retiring from his playing career, Dauda transitioned into goalkeeper coaching, working with organizations such as the Right to Dream Academy and the U20 national team.

He had a distinguished international career, representing Ghana in various competitions, including the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.