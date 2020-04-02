1 hour ago

Ex-Ghana international Sulley Muntari has maintained that Italian striker, Mario Balotelli has not changed as a person.

The two played at Inter Milan under Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho.

Both players also played together for Inter's city rivals and Muntari claims nothing has changed about the Italian who has Ghanaian roots.

"He [Balotelli] was just a child in that Inter team," Muntari continued.

“Marco Materazzi and Dejan Stankovic loved him. When me and him played together at AC Milan, I didn’t feel that he had changed. He never changes but he had matured."Muntari said.

The 35-year old Ghanaian played 41 competitive games for Milan as they cruised to winning a historic treble of the , and , becoming the first and only Italian team to achieve that feat.

Muntari joined Inter in 2008 just as Mourinho - who is the current manager of English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Muntari played 97 games in four seasons with eight goals and 10 assists and winning a eight trophies.

Balotelli has played for Manchester City and Liverpool.