A former Governor of Nigeria’s Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has died from coronavirus.

His death news comes as Nigeria’s coronavirus related deaths reached 549 as of June 25, 2020.

Mr Ajimobi was 70 years of age and a video shared on social media and sighted by DGN revealed that he had prayed to God to let him die at the age of 70.

"I told God To Kill me When I am 70" - Abiola Ajimobi #News #Naijapals pic.twitter.com/GymTeGdXCe

— Naijapals Gistmania (@Naijapals) June 25, 2020

He had battled the virus for about a month alongside his wife, Florence. Florence was however healed and discharged.

Until his death, Mr Ajimobi was Acting Chairman of President Muhamudu Buhari’s ruling APC party.

Reports say he was initially managing the virus from until it worsened and he had to move to a private hospital, First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital. Lagos on June 2, 2020, for treatment.

New Cases In Nigeria

Meanwhile, Nigeria as of June 25, has recorded 594 new cases of coronavirus, pushing its tally to 22,614.

About 7,822 people have been discharged in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a tweet late on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Breakdown of New Cases

Lagos-159

Delta-106

Ondo-44

FCT-34

Edo-34

Oyo-33

Kaduna-33

Enugu-28

Katsina-25

Imo-22

Adamawa-15

Ogun-12

Osun-11

Abia-8

Rivers-6

Nasarawa-5

Bauchi-5

Niger-5

Kebbi-4

Ekiti-3

Plateau-1

Taraba-1