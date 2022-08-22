1 hour ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, has commented on purported records from the Council of State relative to his participation in meetings during his tenure are Chairman between 2017 - 2020.

It emerged earlier this year, that the former investment banker, had returned over 300,000 cedis to the state in respect of monies he had been paid in lieu of ex-gratia for serving as Council of State chair.

During the exchanges on his gesture, pro-government TV show host, Paul Adom-Otchere disclosed that records from the Council he had officially received showed that Togbe Afede despite being chairman of the Council recorded low participation.

The records, he added, showed that Togbe Afede took transportation calculated as commuting to and from Ho (the Volta Regional capital) despite being a resident of Accra.

Addressing the allegations over the weekend, the Agbogbomefia told a gathering at a youth empowerment and anti-corruption summit held as part of activities marking the Asogli Yam festival that, he will soon address the allegations.

He said contrary to Adom-Otchere's claims, he was one of the “most active participants at the Council of State and registered as a resident of Accra and not Ho and never had any transport allowance.”

His statement continued: “The record I promised my people will be set straight very soon. Yes, I will do it again [reject ex-gratia], because our country is a very poor country so anybody who sacrifices or who has offered to voluntarily work for this country must be very considerate”.

“The constitution allows certain payments to Article 71 office holders but yet the constitution was not very definitive as to the quantum of those payments which means a committee must be created to determine the amount to be paid. And the committee when set up in the future must do a better job.”

The Asogli State in a formal statement in reaction to Adom-Otchere, said it had labelled him a cockroach of the Asogli State for scheming to taint the reputation of their overlord.