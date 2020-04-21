16 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Thomas Abbey has named some four coaches he believes shaped his career at the Premier League level.

Abbey who is currently a free agent, worked under all four coaches at Accra Hearts of Oak.

"I have worked with a lot of coaches from the junior to the Premier League level."

"The coaches I felt extremely comfortable working with at the Premier League include David Duncan, Mohammed Polo, Frank Nutal and Shaibu Tanko."

"They really inspired me during my stay at Hearts of Oak and it has helped me a great deal up until this stage."Abbey told Kumasi based Akoma fm.

The midfielder started his career at Soccer Intellectuals before joining Windy Professionals all in Winneba.

Hearts of Oak snapped him up in 2010 where he spent 7 seasons with the Phobians.

He later joined Egyptian side, Ismaily Club after the expiration of his contract at Hearts of Oak.

He left Ismaily Club shortly after joining them following a reported contractual issues.

The 26-year-old last played for PKNP in the Malaysian Premier League but has since returned home.

Abbey was part of the local Black Stars team under Maxwell Konadu which won the 2017 WAFU Tournament hosted in Ghana.

He was part of Sellas Tetteh’s 2013 World U20 squad but a late injury in a game for Hearts of Oak took him out of the squad.