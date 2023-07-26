1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak coach, David Ocoloo has made a quick return to his former club Asante Kotoko as assistant to Prosper Nartey after leaving Hearts this month.

He will be retaking his former role as an assistant coach for the Porcupine Warriors, working under his former boss, Prosper Narteh, who has also returned to the club as the head coach.

During their previous stint with Asante Kotoko, Ocloo and Narteh led the team to victory in the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago. However, they departed the club following a reported falling out with management.

Now, after a trophyless season, the two coaches have returned to Asante Kotoko to contribute their expertise and experience to the team.

In light of the changes within the club's management structure, the Owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has formed a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the club's affairs.

This comes after the dissolution of the 12-member board of directors led by Dr. Kwame Kyei and the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah, as their mandate expired.

The four-member IMC includes Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, a chartered accountant and the Kontomponiaferehene.

Additionally, former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum (also named the new head coach), and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi (who will serve as the administrative manager) complete the committee.

With the IMC in place and the return of David Marvin Ocloo and Prosper Narteh to the coaching staff, Asante Kotoko aims to prepare effectively for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign, with hopes of regaining their winning form and challenging for silverware once again.