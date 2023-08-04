1 hour ago

Samuel Boadu, the former coach of Hearts of Oak, has revealed his uncertainty about returning to the helm of a club for the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

Boadu has been without a club since parting ways with Hearts of Oak in September 2022 following a period of disappointing results.

There were reports circulating that Boadu had joined a lower-tier club, Cornerstone, ahead of the new season. However, the seasoned coach promptly refuted these rumors, urging the public to disregard such speculations.

In an interview with Footballghana.com, the former Ghana Premier League winner disclosed that he currently has no concrete plans to take charge of a club in the upcoming season.

“Not really, I have not plan for that. I’m still a national team coach, I don’t know what will happen but then, I’m waiting for one or two things”.

He asserted that he remains committed to his role as a national team coach and is patiently awaiting developments before making any decisions regarding club management.

During his tenure with Hearts of Oak, Boadu achieved remarkable success, leading the team to secure the Premier League title, the MTN FA Cup twice, the President's Cup, and the Ghana Super Cup.

However, a disappointing start to the previous season resulted in the termination of his contract with the club.

Following his departure from Hearts of Oak, Boadu took charge of the Ghana U20 team, also known as the Black Satellites.

Under his guidance, the team participated in the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, although they were eliminated in the group stage of the competition.

As of now, Samuel Boadu's coaching future remains uncertain, as he patiently waits for potential opportunities to unfold. Fans and the football fraternity will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his next move, given his track record of success in Ghanaian football.