1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak striker, Edward Afum says his doors are open to any club interested in his service.

The experienced striker terminated his contract with Great Olympics after spending a year of his two season’s contract.

“You know terminated my contract with Olympics after a lot contractual issues arose.”

“Moreover because of the Coronavirus we are home but that notwithstanding Iam seriously keeping fit.”

“Currently I can’t pinpoint the club I want to play for but I will say I am now a free agent.”

“Any club interested in an experienced striker, my doors are open.”

“Any club that is ready to work with me, my doors are always open.”

“I am still young and ready to play football so I will like to play for any club interested in me.”Edward Afum told Ghanaguardian.com

Afum happens to be one of the strikers to have played for Kotoko,Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

He was Ghana’s top scorer in the 2008/2009 season while at Tema Youth.

He joined Asante Kotoko in 2009 where he won the league in 2011/2012.

He former a perfect partnership with fellow striker, Abel Manomey at Great Olympics.

His last club prior to joining Great Olympics was Jordanian side, Shaba Al-Ordo.