2 hours ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan has embarked on a new footballing adventure by signing with English semi-professional side, Carlton Town FC, as a free agent.

After a remarkable decade-long stint with Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, Annan decided to part ways with the club ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Following his time in America with Maryland Bobcats, the talented shot-stopper has now secured a new opportunity with Carlton Town FC in England. Annan expressed his joy and excitement at completing the move to the English lower-tier side.

Felix Annan's football journey commenced at the Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy before he made a significant move to Asante Kotoko.

Throughout his career, he gained valuable experience during loan spells with Real Tamale United in 2014 and later with the West African Football Academy in 2015.

On June 9, 2019, Annan made his debut for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, in a friendly match against Namibia, despite the unfortunate 1-0 defeat.

Additionally, he was also a crucial part of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Egypt.

As Felix Annan embarks on this new chapter in his football career with Carlton Town FC, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his skills and contributions on the field in the English football scene.