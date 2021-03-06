2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have completed a move for veteran defender Attah Kusi on a short term deal.

The former AshantiGold, Liberty Professionals defender will play for the basement side till the end of the season.

King Faisal have been struggling the entire season wobbling down the table despite using three different managers all season.

The club will hope Attah Kusi aka Gomez with his experience can help solve the problem of their leaky defence.

"We are pleased to confirm that we have completed the signing of experience right back Atta Kusi. The former Asante Kotoko, Ashantigold and Liberty Professionals defender joins us until the end of the current campaign. Welcome Gomez" the club announced

Attah Kusi has been unattached since leaving Kumasi Asante Kotoko some seasons ago.

King Faisal currently sit 17th on the 18-team league table of the Ghana Premier League with 14 points in 16 matches