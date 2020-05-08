2 hours ago

Ex-Asante Kotoko forward,Eric Kwabena Bekoe has named former Hearts of Oak goal king, Ishmael Addo as one of his best strikers.

Bekoe, who enjoyed a successful season with the Porcupine Warriors, admitted in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma fm that Ishmael Addo is one of the best strikers he has seen during his active years.

“Because of national team call ups, I could not score more goals at Kotoko.”

“I had wanted to break Ishmael Addo’s goal scoring record when I was at Kotoko.”

“Simply because he is a good striker and I voted him as one of my best all time strikers during my playing days.”

Eric Bekoe played for Kotoko in the 2007/2008 season and won the top scorer with 13 goals, which gave Kotoko the title.

He left to join Egyptian club, Petrojet where he signed a five year deal.

The former Liberty Professionals striker had stints with Berekum Chelsea after leaving Petrojet.

He played for Hearts of Lions and Sekondi Hasaacas.