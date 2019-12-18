6 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko trainer Ernst Middendorp made history in South African football on Tuesday when he became the first coach to win the Absa Premiership Coach of the Month award three consecutive times.

In what has been a fantastic start to the current campaign, Middendorp led Keizer Chiefs to carry on from where they left off at the end of October maintaining a perfect record in the three league matches they played in November.

During last month, Chiefs beat Chippa United, Stellenbosch FC and won their first Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates in five years.

The Glamour Boys scored nine goals and have kept two clean sheets in the three games.

SuperSport United mentor Kaitano Tembo and Bloemfontein Celtic's Lehlohonolo Seema also received favourable mentions for their team efforts during the last month.

Better news for Matsatsantsa is that Sipho Mbule scooped the Player of the Month award.

The 21-year-old Mbule, who was part of the SA U23 team that recently qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the individual player award for the first time.

The attacking midfielder's win capped off a superb start to the season, after grabbing his chances afforded by coach Tembo to be a regular starter.

His two goals in United’s away victories over Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United helped him emerge victorious ahead of Samir Nurkovic from Chiefs, Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows and Chippa United's William Twala.

For winning the monthly awards, the two winners will each receive R5 000.